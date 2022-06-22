Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DEFENDER-Europe 22

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    06.22.2022

    Video by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    The video is a summary of exercise Defender Europe 22, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed and V Corps led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of Army Pre-Positioned stocks and interoperability with partners and allies. Participating units are 1st Infantry Division, 4th Infantry Division, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Cavalry Regiment and 36th Engineer Brigade. Participating nations include Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 08:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848406
    VIRIN: 220622-A-HE359-1111
    Filename: DOD_109078395
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    This work, DEFENDER-Europe 22, by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    ItWillBeDone

