The video is a summary of exercise Defender Europe 22, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed and V Corps led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of Army Pre-Positioned stocks and interoperability with partners and allies. Participating units are 1st Infantry Division, 4th Infantry Division, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Cavalry Regiment and 36th Engineer Brigade. Participating nations include Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)
Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
Date Posted:
|06.27.2022 08:39
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|848406
VIRIN:
|220622-A-HE359-1111
Filename:
|DOD_109078395
Length:
|00:02:56
Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
Downloads:
|1
High-Res. Downloads:
|1
