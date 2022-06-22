video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The video is a summary of exercise Defender Europe 22, a U.S. Army Europe and Africa directed and V Corps led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of Army Pre-Positioned stocks and interoperability with partners and allies. Participating units are 1st Infantry Division, 4th Infantry Division, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Cavalry Regiment and 36th Engineer Brigade. Participating nations include Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army video by Gertrud Zach)