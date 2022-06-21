Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment issues warning order to troops at African Lion 22

    TUNISIA

    06.21.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Adam Cook, platoon leader, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, issues a warning order during African Lion 22 at the Ben Ghilouf Training Area in Tunisia, June 2022. African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 08:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848403
    VIRIN: 062122-Z-SD031-100
    Filename: DOD_109078321
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: TN
    Hometown: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment issues warning order to troops at African Lion 22, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    African Lion

    AFRICOM
    Tunisia
    Michigan Army National Guard
    AfricanLion
    Southern European Task Force
    Bravo Company 3rd Battalion 126th Infantry Regiment

