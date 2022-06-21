Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment issues warning order to troops at African Lion 22

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Adam Cook, platoon leader, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Infantry Regiment, Michigan Army National Guard, issues a warning order during African Lion 22 at the Ben Ghilouf Training Area in Tunisia, June 2022. African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access.
