LAGO PATRIA, Italy - The change of command ceremony of Allied Joint Forces Command Naples (JFC Naples) from Adm. Robert P. Burke to Adm. Stuart B. Munsch took place at JFC Naples, Italy, June 27, 2022. The Change of Command Ceremony at JFC Naples symbolises the continuity and unity that is NATO and comes during a time of a changed security environment in Europe.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2022 08:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848402
|VIRIN:
|220627-M-VB498-469
|Filename:
|DOD_109078319
|Length:
|00:08:23
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JFC Naples, by MSgt Scott McAdam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT