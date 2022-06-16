Maj. Sherry Childs makes welcoming remarks, Official Party consisting of Incoming Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux Commander Lt. Col. Blake Smith, 405th Army Field Support Brigade Commander Col. Brad Bane and outgoing AFSBn-Benelux Commander Lt. Col. Aaron Jones arrives, Maj Matthew Holder, Chaplain, makes the invocation, flowers are presented to outgoing and incoming Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux Commander wives during change of command ceremony June 16 at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium. (video by Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2022 08:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848401
|VIRIN:
|220616-A-HZ738-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109078282
|Length:
|00:04:52
|Location:
|ZUTENDAAL, VLI, BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Change of Command ceremony June 16 2022 at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
