    Change of Command ceremony June 16 2022 at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium

    ZUTENDAAL, VLI, BELGIUM

    06.16.2022

    Video by Henri Cambier 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Maj. Sherry Childs makes welcoming remarks, Official Party consisting of Incoming Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux Commander Lt. Col. Blake Smith, 405th Army Field Support Brigade Commander Col. Brad Bane and outgoing AFSBn-Benelux Commander Lt. Col. Aaron Jones arrives, Maj Matthew Holder, Chaplain, makes the invocation, flowers are presented to outgoing and incoming Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux Commander wives during change of command ceremony June 16 at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium. (video by Henri Cambier)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 08:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848401
    VIRIN: 220616-A-HZ738-0001
    Filename: DOD_109078282
    Length: 00:04:52
    Location: ZUTENDAAL, VLI, BE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command ceremony June 16 2022 at the Zutendaal Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 worksite in Belgium, by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

