JFC Naples Change of Command Static Camera 2 of 2

LAGO PATRIA, Italy - The change of command ceremony of Allied Joint Forces Command Naples (JFC Naples) from Adm. Robert P. Burke to Adm. Stuart B. Munsch took place at JFC Naples, Italy, June 27, 2022. The Change of Command Ceremony at JFC Naples symbolises the continuity and unity that is NATO and comes during a time of a changed security environment in Europe.
|06.27.2022
|06.27.2022 07:33
|Briefings
|848400
|220627-M-VB498-936
|DOD_109078243
|Length:
|00:18:58
|Location:
|LAGO PATRIA, IT
