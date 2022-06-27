JFC Naples Change of Command Static Camera 2 of 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



LAGO PATRIA, Italy - The change of command ceremony of Allied Joint Forces Command Naples (JFC Naples) from Adm. Robert P. Burke to Adm. Stuart B. Munsch took place at JFC Naples, Italy, June 27, 2022. The Change of Command Ceremony at JFC Naples symbolises the continuity and unity that is NATO and comes during a time of a changed security environment in Europe.