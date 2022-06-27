JFC Naples Change of Command Static Camera 1 of 2

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LAGO PATRIA, ITALY

    06.27.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Scott McAdam 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    LAGO PATRIA, Italy - The change of command ceremony of Allied Joint Forces Command Naples (JFC Naples) from Adm. Robert P. Burke to Adm. Stuart B. Munsch took place at JFC Naples, Italy, June 27, 2022. The Change of Command Ceremony at JFC Naples symbolises the continuity and unity that is NATO and comes during a time of a changed security environment in Europe.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 07:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 848399
    VIRIN: 220627-M-VB498-477
    Filename: DOD_109078242
    Length: 00:19:00
    Location: LAGO PATRIA, IT

    TAGS

    NATO
    BURKE
    JFCNPCOC
    MUNSCH

