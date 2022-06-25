Runners compete in the Army Ten Miler qualifier run at Grefenwoehr Training Area, June 25, 2022. The top 6 qualifiers from the race will go on to represent USAREUR-AF at the Army Ten-Miler in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 9, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2022 05:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848396
|VIRIN:
|220625-A-NZ059-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109078130
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Runners race for a spot in the Army Ten Mile qualifier, by SSG Ashley Low, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
