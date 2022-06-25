Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Runners race for a spot in the Army Ten Mile qualifier

    BY, GERMANY

    06.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Low 

    7th Army Training Command

    Runners compete in the Army Ten Miler qualifier run at Grefenwoehr Training Area, June 25, 2022. The top 6 qualifiers from the race will go on to represent USAREUR-AF at the Army Ten-Miler in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 9, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 05:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848396
    VIRIN: 220625-A-NZ059-1001
    Filename: DOD_109078130
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: BY, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Runners race for a spot in the Army Ten Mile qualifier, by SSG Ashley Low, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army 10 Miler
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    1-6 FA
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

