Always, we are united. Since 1949, Allies have kept the peace and the freedom of their citizens.

Synopsis

NATO was founded over 70 years ago by nations sharing the same values of freedom, democracy and the rule of law, to prevent conflict and preserve peace. Back then, the Alliance was made of 12 nations. Today, we are 30, united by the same principles and the same core tasks: defend each other, protect each other and keep our people safe.



On the day of the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty on 4 April 1949, US President Harry S. Truman delivered a heartfelt speech in which he welcomed the founding of NATO as a new tool to shield our citizens against aggression for the generations to come.



As NATO leaders prepare to meet in Madrid for the NATO Summit while we face the most serious security crisis in decades, we look at our history to reaffirm the same core principles that keep bringing all NATO nations together, year after year.

Transcript

—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—



SOUNDBITE (IN ENGLISH)

HARRY S. TRUMAN

President of the United States



“We believe that it is possible for nations to achieve unity on the great principles of human freedom and justice. But we cannot succeed if our people are haunted by the constant fear of aggression and burdened by the cost of preparing their nations individually against attack.



For us, war is not inevitable. We hope to create a shield against aggression and the fear of aggression, which will permit us to get on with achieving a fuller and happier life for all our citizens.



If there is anything certain today, if there is anything inevitable in the future,



it is the will of the people of the world for freedom and for peace.”



— TEXT ON SCREEN —



US PRESIDENT HARRY S. TRUMAN ON THE FOUNDING OF NATO



THEN, WE WERE 12 ALLIES.



NOW, WE ARE 30.



ALWAYS, WE ARE UNITED.





Disclaimer

This video includes Getty Images and its third-parties partners and contributors copyrighted material licensed by NATO, which cannot be used as part of a new production without Getty Images’ consent. For any use, please contact Getty Images: service.gi.bnl@gettyimages.com

Music

“Rise of Asteria” by Max Cameron Concors

Usage rights

This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes. Some footage courtesy of US Special Operations Command Europe.

