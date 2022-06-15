Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CBRNE Decontamination Training

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. Oscar Toscano 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from the 23rd Chemical Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade host a troop chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear and environmental decontamination exercise, June 15, 2022, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Soldiers from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade were taught how to properly decontaminate themselves and their equipment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Oscar Toscano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 01:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848381
    VIRIN: 220615-A-OT114-1028
    Filename: DOD_109077835
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBRNE Decontamination Training, by SGT Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    USARPAC
    Aviation
    Stronger Together
    Featurehighlight
    armynewswire

