CBRNE Decontamination Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/848381" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 23rd Chemical Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade host a troop chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear and environmental decontamination exercise, June 15, 2022, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Soldiers from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade were taught how to properly decontaminate themselves and their equipment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Oscar Toscano)