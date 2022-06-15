Soldiers from the 23rd Chemical Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade host a troop chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear and environmental decontamination exercise, June 15, 2022, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea. Soldiers from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade were taught how to properly decontaminate themselves and their equipment. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Oscar Toscano)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2022 01:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848381
|VIRIN:
|220615-A-OT114-1028
|Filename:
|DOD_109077835
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CBRNE Decontamination Training, by SGT Oscar Toscano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
