Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Zama Holds Army Week and Repatching Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.17.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    Camp Zama celebrated the U.S. Army's 247th birthday this year, holding a number of athletic events in a week-long observance that culminated in the unveiling of a new uniform patch. The patch, which combines both the U.S. and Japan flags, is authorized to wear by U.S. Army Japan Soldiers and designated Japan Ground Self-Defense Force liaison officers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.27.2022 00:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848380
    VIRIN: 220617-N-BD319-409
    Filename: DOD_109077778
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama Holds Army Week and Repatching Ceremony, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Patch
    Army Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT