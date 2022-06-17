Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Michigan National Guard Pass and Review BROLL

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    Michigan National Guard

    BROLL stringer for the 2022 Michigan National Guard pass and review, held on 17 June 2022, at Camp Grayling, Michigan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.26.2022 22:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848377
    VIRIN: 220617-F-JK012-213
    Filename: DOD_109077734
    Length: 00:09:32
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Michigan National Guard Pass and Review BROLL, by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Pass and Review
    United States Air Force
    United States Army
    Michigan National Guard
    Governor Whitmer

