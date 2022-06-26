Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFOR-K Change of Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.26.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Anderson, Sgt. Keaton Habeck, Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle, Staff Sgt. Heather Ley, Master Sgt. Michael Mason and Senior Airman Hannah Strobel

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    During MARFOR-K Change of Command, Lt. General Bradley S. James relinquished command of Marine Forces - Korea to Brigadier General Brian N. Wolford.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2022
    Date Posted: 06.26.2022 22:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848370
    VIRIN: 220627-A-OJ256-1001
    Filename: DOD_109077686
    Length: 00:41:34
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFOR-K Change of Command, by TSgt Kyle Anderson, SGT Keaton Habeck, SSG Christopher Jelle, SSgt Heather Ley, MSgt Michael Mason and SrA Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

