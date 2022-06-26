During MARFOR-K Change of Command, Lt. General Bradley S. James relinquished command of Marine Forces - Korea to Brigadier General Brian N. Wolford.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2022 22:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848370
|VIRIN:
|220627-A-OJ256-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109077686
|Length:
|00:41:34
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, MARFOR-K Change of Command, by TSgt Kyle Anderson, SGT Keaton Habeck, SSG Christopher Jelle, SSgt Heather Ley, MSgt Michael Mason and SrA Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
