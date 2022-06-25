Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 7 after lightning strike 100 miles off Clearwater

    FL, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2022

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew rescued seven people after their 39-foot personal vessel was struck by lightning 100 offshore of Clearwater Florida, June 25, 2022. The five women and two men were returned without medical concerns to the air station where family greeted them. U.S. Coast Guard and survivor video.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.26.2022 13:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848363
    VIRIN: 220625-G-G0107-001
    Filename: DOD_109077415
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: FL, US

    Clearwater
    jayhawk
    florida
    Coast Guard
    lightning strike
    EPIRB

