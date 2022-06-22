Site Exploitation Training in Tifnit, Morocco during African Lion 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 1137th Military Police Company conduct site exploitation training at the Tifnit Training Center in Tifnit, Morocco during African Lion 22 on June 22, 2022. U.S. Army Soldiers with the 759th Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) and U.S. Marines with the 1st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 7th Engineer Battalion provide training for the Moroccan Army that focuses primarily on general demolition procedures and various counter improvised explosive device techniques during African Lion 22 on June 22, 2022 at the Tinfit Training Center, Tinfit, Morocco. AL22 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Amber Peck and Pfc. Emily Held)