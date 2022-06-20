video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Georgia Army National Guardsmen with the Savannah-based Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 118th Artillery Regiment, 48th Infantry Combat Team fire an M777 towed 155 mm howitzer during a direct fire exercise for Exportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 20, 2022. XCTC is the U.S. Army National Guard's program of record that enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win battles throughout the world. The XCTC exercise will include approximately 4,400 brigade personnel from throughout Georgia.