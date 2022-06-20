U.S. Army Georgia Army National Guardsmen with the Savannah-based Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 118th Artillery Regiment, 48th Infantry Combat Team fire an M777 towed 155 mm howitzer during a direct fire exercise for Exportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 20, 2022. XCTC is the U.S. Army National Guard's program of record that enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win battles throughout the world. The XCTC exercise will include approximately 4,400 brigade personnel from throughout Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2022 10:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848347
|VIRIN:
|220620-A-AE768-090
|Filename:
|DOD_109077315
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Big Boom!, by SPC Princess Alexandria Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT