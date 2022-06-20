Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Big Boom!

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2022

    Video by Spc. Princess Alexandria Higgins 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Georgia Army National Guardsmen with the Savannah-based Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 118th Artillery Regiment, 48th Infantry Combat Team fire an M777 towed 155 mm howitzer during a direct fire exercise for Exportable Combat Training Capabilities (XCTC) at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 20, 2022. XCTC is the U.S. Army National Guard's program of record that enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win battles throughout the world. The XCTC exercise will include approximately 4,400 brigade personnel from throughout Georgia.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2022
    Date Posted: 06.26.2022 10:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848347
    VIRIN: 220620-A-AE768-090
    Filename: DOD_109077315
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, Big Boom!, by SPC Princess Alexandria Higgins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia Army National Guard
    Fort Stewart
    48th IBCT
    48XCTC22

