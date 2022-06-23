Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Knight’s Sky: VMFA-121 conducts low-light flight ops

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    06.23.2022

    Video by Cpl. Gabriel Groseclose-Durand 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 121 conduct flight operations aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) while underway, June 23, 2022. VMFA-121 is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Gabriel Durand)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.26.2022 05:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848343
    VIRIN: 220623-M-TU094-1001
    Filename: DOD_109077205
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Night flight
    F-35B
    VMFA-121
    USS Tripoli
    Blue-Green Team

