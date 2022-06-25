Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    72nd Korean War Anniversary

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2022

    Video by Cpl. Therese Edwards 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Veterans, service members, family, and friends attend the 72nd Korean War Anniversary at the National Memorial Cemetary of the Pacific (Punchbowl) in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 25, 2022. The Korean War began June 25, 1950, when North Korean armed forces invaded South Korea. The attack took place at several strategic points along the 38th parallel, the line dividing the communist Democratic People's Republic of Korea from the Republic of Korea in the south. This event honors the lives lost and the sacrifices made during the war. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Therese Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.25.2022 23:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848339
    VIRIN: 220625-M-EE465-1001
    Filename: DOD_109077054
    Length: 00:08:17
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 72nd Korean War Anniversary, by Cpl Therese Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Korea
    Anniversary
    Korean War
    MARFORPAC
    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
    INDOPACOM

