Veterans, service members, family, and friends attend the 72nd Korean War Anniversary at the National Memorial Cemetary of the Pacific (Punchbowl) in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 25, 2022. The Korean War began June 25, 1950, when North Korean armed forces invaded South Korea. The attack took place at several strategic points along the 38th parallel, the line dividing the communist Democratic People's Republic of Korea from the Republic of Korea in the south. This event honors the lives lost and the sacrifices made during the war. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Therese Edwards)