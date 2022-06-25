Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp Situational Training Exercise B-roll

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2022

    Video by Sgt. Kaden Pitt 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    U.S. Army Cadets with 3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp, participate in Situational Training Exercise lanes as part of Cadet Summer Training at Fort Knox, Ky., June 25, 2022. STX is meant to prepare cadets for tasks in field environments. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Kaden D. Pitt)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Regiment, Advanced Camp Situational Training Exercise B-roll, by SGT Kaden Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

