Devil Brigade, 1st Infantry Division transfers authority to Iron Brigade, 4th Infantry Division in Poland

The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division transfers authority of operations to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division at Zagan, Poland, June 23, 2022. This ceremony marked the end of an 11-month rotation for the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division Soldiers, and the beginning of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division’s rotation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Hassani Ribera)
|06.23.2022
|06.25.2022 13:16
|Package
|848320
|220625-A-KB014-1001
|DOD_109076853
|00:00:58
|Location:
|ZAGAN, PL
|0
|0
