    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    495th CSSB RIP/TOA - Golden Coyote 22

    SD, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Soldiers with 495th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion transition authority to Soldiers with 198th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion during Timber Haul mission in Black Hills National Forerst, South Dakota, June 15, 2022. The Timber Haul mission provided Native American Reservations with timber from the Black Hills National Forest. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Julio Mendoza)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.25.2022 11:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848311
    VIRIN: 220615-A-TG476-001
    Filename: DOD_109076764
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: SD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 495th CSSB RIP/TOA - Golden Coyote 22, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    South Dakota Army National Guard
    Timber Haul
    495th CSSB
    GoldenCoyote
    GC22
    198th CSSB

