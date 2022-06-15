Soldiers with 495th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion transition authority to Soldiers with 198th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion during Timber Haul mission in Black Hills National Forerst, South Dakota, June 15, 2022. The Timber Haul mission provided Native American Reservations with timber from the Black Hills National Forest. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Julio Mendoza)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2022 11:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848311
|VIRIN:
|220615-A-TG476-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109076764
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|SD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 495th CSSB RIP/TOA - Golden Coyote 22, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
