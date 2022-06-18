Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    341st MMB LRC - Golden Coyote 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SD, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2022

    Video by Sgt. Daneille Hendrix 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Soldiers assigned to the 341st Multifunction Medical Battalion and the 988rth Preventative Medicine Detachment complete a Leaders Reactions Course in order to help strengthen team cohesiveness during the Golden Coyote Training Exercise at West Camp Rapid, South Dakota, June 18, 2022. Golden Coyote is a three phase, scenario driven training exercise conducted in the Black Hills of South Dakota and Wyoming. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jerald Wicks Jr. and Spc. Isaac Keplinger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2022
    Date Posted: 06.25.2022 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848306
    VIRIN: 220618-A-EU299-001
    Filename: DOD_109076663
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: SD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 341st MMB LRC - Golden Coyote 22, by SGT Daneille Hendrix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LRC
    GoldenCoyote
    341st MMB
    988th PMD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT