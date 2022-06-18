341st MMB LRC - Golden Coyote 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/848306" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 341st Multifunction Medical Battalion and the 988rth Preventative Medicine Detachment complete a Leaders Reactions Course in order to help strengthen team cohesiveness during the Golden Coyote Training Exercise at West Camp Rapid, South Dakota, June 18, 2022. Golden Coyote is a three phase, scenario driven training exercise conducted in the Black Hills of South Dakota and Wyoming. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jerald Wicks Jr. and Spc. Isaac Keplinger)