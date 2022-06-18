341st MMB LRC - Golden Coyote 22

Soldiers assigned to the 341st Multifunction Medical Battalion and the 988rth Preventative Medicine Detachment complete a Leaders Reactions Course in order to help strengthen team cohesiveness during the Golden Coyote Training Exercise at West Camp Rapid, South Dakota, June 18, 2022. Golden Coyote is a three phase, scenario driven training exercise conducted in the Black Hills of South Dakota and Wyoming. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jerald Wicks Jr. and Spc. Isaac Keplinger)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2022 10:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848306
|VIRIN:
|220618-A-EU299-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109076663
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|SD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
