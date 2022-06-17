332nd Med Log VCOT - Golden Coyote 22

Soldiers assigned to the 332nd Medical Logistics Company, conduct vrtual convoy operations training to help improve their individual situational awareness during the Golden Coyote Training Exercise, West Camp Rapid, South Dakota, June 17, 2022. Golden Coyote is a three-phase, scenario-driven training exercise conducted in the Black Hills of South Dakota and Wyoming, which allows military forces to conduct combat support and combat service support missions in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Isaac Keplinger)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2022 10:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848305
|VIRIN:
|220617-A-EU299-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109076647
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|SD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
