332nd Med Log VCOT - Golden Coyote 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/848305" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to the 332nd Medical Logistics Company, conduct vrtual convoy operations training to help improve their individual situational awareness during the Golden Coyote Training Exercise, West Camp Rapid, South Dakota, June 17, 2022. Golden Coyote is a three-phase, scenario-driven training exercise conducted in the Black Hills of South Dakota and Wyoming, which allows military forces to conduct combat support and combat service support missions in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Isaac Keplinger)