    50th ARS returns from deployment

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 50th Air Refueling Squadron returns home at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 6, 2022. The 50th ARS were tasked to deliver coalition air power and support to secure and stabilize the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility during a deployment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.25.2022 10:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848304
    VIRIN: 220625-F-TE518-1001
    Filename: DOD_109076624
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Service
    USCENTCOM
    Airman Magazine
    Air Force
    Deployment

