A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevacs a 60-year-old male passenger aboard a fishing vessel 57 miles west of Gordon Pass near Naples, Florida, June 24, 2022. The aircrew hoisted the patient and his two adult sons, and transferred them to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers in stable condition. U.S. Coast Guard video.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2022 09:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848302
|VIRIN:
|220624-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109076601
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Coast Guard medevacs man 57 miles west of Naples, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
