    Coast Guard medevacs man 57 miles west of Naples

    FL, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medevacs a 60-year-old male passenger aboard a fishing vessel 57 miles west of Gordon Pass near Naples, Florida, June 24, 2022. The aircrew hoisted the patient and his two adult sons, and transferred them to Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers in stable condition. U.S. Coast Guard video.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.25.2022 09:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848302
    VIRIN: 220624-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_109076601
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: FL, US

    TAGS

    medevac
    Clearwater
    MH-60
    Jayhawk
    Florida
    Coast Guard

