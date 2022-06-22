Allied Forces South Battalion bid farewell to Lt. Col Brian M. Travis and
welcome Lt. Col. Ebrima F. M'Bai during the change of command ceremony June
22 at Joint Forces Command Naples, Italy. A change of command is a military
tradition that represents a transfer of authority and responsibility for a
unit or command. The history, tradition and accomplishments of the command
are embodied in the colors. The passing of colors from an outgoing commander
to an incoming commander ensures that the unit and its Soldiers are never
without official leadership, represents a continuation of trust and
signifies an allegiance of Soldiers to their unit's commander.
Video by Graigg Faggionato.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2022 04:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848296
|VIRIN:
|220622-O-KP807-711
|Filename:
|DOD_109076438
|Length:
|00:10:24
|Language:
|Italian
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Allied Forces South Battalion Change of Command, by Graigg Faggionato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT