    Allied Forces South Battalion Change of Command

    ITALY

    06.22.2022

    Video by Graigg Faggionato 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Allied Forces South Battalion bid farewell to Lt. Col Brian M. Travis and
    welcome Lt. Col. Ebrima F. M'Bai during the change of command ceremony June
    22 at Joint Forces Command Naples, Italy. A change of command is a military
    tradition that represents a transfer of authority and responsibility for a
    unit or command. The history, tradition and accomplishments of the command
    are embodied in the colors. The passing of colors from an outgoing commander
    to an incoming commander ensures that the unit and its Soldiers are never
    without official leadership, represents a continuation of trust and
    signifies an allegiance of Soldiers to their unit's commander.
    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 06.25.2022 04:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848296
    VIRIN: 220622-O-KP807-711
    Filename: DOD_109076438
    Length: 00:10:24
    Language: Italian
    Location: IT

    This work, Allied Forces South Battalion Change of Command, by Graigg Faggionato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Change of Command
    AFSOUTH

