Allied Forces South Battalion Change of Command

Allied Forces South Battalion bid farewell to Lt. Col Brian M. Travis and

welcome Lt. Col. Ebrima F. M'Bai during the change of command ceremony June

22 at Joint Forces Command Naples, Italy. A change of command is a military

tradition that represents a transfer of authority and responsibility for a

unit or command. The history, tradition and accomplishments of the command

are embodied in the colors. The passing of colors from an outgoing commander

to an incoming commander ensures that the unit and its Soldiers are never

without official leadership, represents a continuation of trust and

signifies an allegiance of Soldiers to their unit's commander.

Video by Graigg Faggionato.