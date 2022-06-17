Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Michael Lents receives Hometown Hero Flight with Thunderbirds

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ND, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Dakota LeGrand 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    Michael Lents, University of North Dakota assistant professor and Aerobatics Team coach, received a Hometown Hero Flight from The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" during the Northern Thunder Air and Space Expo friends and family day at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 17, 2022. Hometown Hero Flights are offered by the Thunderbirds to individuals who play an important role in the community through mentoring, volunteering, leading, or giving back in some way. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.25.2022 00:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848295
    VIRIN: 220618-F-IH091-2001
    Filename: DOD_109076388
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: ND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michael Lents receives Hometown Hero Flight with Thunderbirds, by SrA Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Grand Forks
    Hometown hero
    UND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT