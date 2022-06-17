Michael Lents receives Hometown Hero Flight with Thunderbirds

Michael Lents, University of North Dakota assistant professor and Aerobatics Team coach, received a Hometown Hero Flight from The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" during the Northern Thunder Air and Space Expo friends and family day at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 17, 2022. Hometown Hero Flights are offered by the Thunderbirds to individuals who play an important role in the community through mentoring, volunteering, leading, or giving back in some way. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)
