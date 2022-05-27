Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Bryan Teff speaks on Agile Combat Employment

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Bryan Teff, commander of the Michigan National Guard, interviews on the U.S. Air Force doctrine of Agile Combat Employment(ACE) at the Michigan Joint Force Headquarters, Lansing, Mich. May 27, 2022. Teff discusses the benefits ACE and the upcoming events planned for the purpose of training and executing ACE capabilities.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 23:16
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 848292
    VIRIN: 220527-F-SB302-514
    Filename: DOD_109076345
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    ACE
    Michigan National Guard
    Agile Combat Employment

