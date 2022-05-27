Brig. Gen. Bryan Teff speaks on Agile Combat Employment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brig. Gen. Bryan Teff, commander of the Michigan National Guard, interviews on the U.S. Air Force doctrine of Agile Combat Employment(ACE) at the Michigan Joint Force Headquarters, Lansing, Mich. May 27, 2022. Teff discusses the benefits ACE and the upcoming events planned for the purpose of training and executing ACE capabilities.