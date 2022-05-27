Brig. Gen. Bryan Teff speaks on Agile Combat Employment

Brig. Gen. Bryan Teff, commander of the Michigan National Guard, interviews on the U.S. Air Force doctrine of Agile Combat Employment(ACE) at the Michigan Joint Force Headquarters, Lansing, Mich. May 27, 2022. Teff discusses the benefits ACE and the upcoming events planned for the purpose of training and executing ACE capabilities.
|05.27.2022
|06.24.2022 23:16
|Interviews
|848292
|220527-F-SB302-514
|DOD_109076345
|00:02:26
|LANSING, MI, US
|1
|1
