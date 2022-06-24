Service members and first responders react to a mass casualty response drill, as part of Exercise Lethal Breeze 2022, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 23, 2022. The exercise was an aircraft mishap response scenario, which includes entities from on and off the installation, an opportunity to increase interagency response capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cody Purcell)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 23:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848289
|VIRIN:
|220623-M-QT022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109076338
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Lethal Breeze 2022, by LCpl Cody Purcell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT