1245 Transportation Co. Mount Training - Golden Coyote 22

Soldiers with 1245th Transportation Company, Oklahoma Army National Guard, pull security during a Mounted Combat/Logistics training lane in support of Golden Coyote Training Exercise at West Camp Rapid, South Dakota, June 14, 2022. Golden Coyote is a three-phase scenario driven exercise conducted in the Black Hills of South Dakota and Wyoming, which enables Commanders to focus on mission essentials warrior tasks and drills. (U.S. Army video Spc. Isaac Keplinger)
|06.14.2022
|06.24.2022 18:56
|B-Roll
|848273
|220614-A-EU299-001
|DOD_109076068
|00:01:06
|SD, US
|0
|0
