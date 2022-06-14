Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1245 Transportation Co. Mount Training - Golden Coyote 22

    SD, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2022

    Courtesy Video

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    Soldiers with 1245th Transportation Company, Oklahoma Army National Guard, pull security during a Mounted Combat/Logistics training lane in support of Golden Coyote Training Exercise at West Camp Rapid, South Dakota, June 14, 2022. Golden Coyote is a three-phase scenario driven exercise conducted in the Black Hills of South Dakota and Wyoming, which enables Commanders to focus on mission essentials warrior tasks and drills. (U.S. Army video Spc. Isaac Keplinger)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 18:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848273
    VIRIN: 220614-A-EU299-001
    Filename: DOD_109076068
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: SD, US

    TAGS

    South Dakota
    Oklahoma National Guard
    1245th Transportation Company
    GoldenCoyote
    GoldenCoyote22
    GC22

