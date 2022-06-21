USSF Activates First Unit at Goodfellow

Goodfellow held an activation and assumption of responsibility for the 533rd Training Squadron, Detachment 1, at the Powell Event Center, June 21.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 17:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848270
|VIRIN:
|220621-F-ZB472-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109075897
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
