Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USSF Activates First Unit at Goodfellow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch and Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Goodfellow held an activation and assumption of responsibility for the 533rd Training Squadron, Detachment 1, at the Powell Event Center, June 21.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 17:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848270
    VIRIN: 220621-F-ZB472-002
    Filename: DOD_109075897
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guardians
    Goodfellow AFB
    USSF
    Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT