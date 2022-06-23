Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence gets a new commander

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2022

    Video by Franz Chenet 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Short highlight video of the MEDCoE Change of Command ceremony

    In front of over 450 guests, including dozens of general officers and community leaders, Maj. Gen. Mike Talley assumed command of the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) from Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster during a ceremony June 23, 2022, at the MacArthur Parade Field, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

    The event was hosted by Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, commanding general U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, and included nearly 1,000 Soldiers and staff officers in formation on the field executing drill and ceremony.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848267
    VIRIN: 220623-A-WK488-200
    Filename: DOD_109075870
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    This work, The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence gets a new commander, by Franz Chenet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    JBSA
    MEDCoE

