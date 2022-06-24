Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa Air National Guard Airman training at Savannah CRTC found benefits and career in the Air Guard

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video shows Iowa Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Manuel Zertuche, an Aerospace Medical Technician, responding to casualties in a mass causality exercise and an interview from Zertuche at the Savannah, Georgia, Combat Readiness Training Center.

    185th Air Refueling Wing Aerospace Medical Technician Staff Sgt. Manuel Zertuche is with a group of clinicians from the 185th‘s Medical Group who are honing their skills at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah, Georgia, as part of their annual training obligation this June.

    He said that while at the CRTC, he is both a student and teacher. Zertuche is training emergency procedures with his fellow Airmen.

    Zertuche said he originally joined the Air Guard for the education benefits. He has found there is more to the experience, after serving for almost six years.

    Zertuche is a student at the University of Iowa. He has been able to travel to Puerto Rico, Guam, and Alaska as a part of his training and duties. During the state’s recent COVID-19 response, he volunteered at Iowa COVID sites.

    Each year, Airmen in the Air National Guard are required to attended annual training. For Med-Techs like Zertuche, this means they need to stay up to date in their particular skills.

    Zertuche is finishing his geochemistry degree at the University of Iowa. He plans to apply to medical schools after finishing his degree. He also says he wants to commission as an officer in the medical field.

    Lower Thirds: Staff Sgt. Manual Zertuche 185th Air Refueling Wing Medical Group

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 17:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848264
    VIRIN: 220624-Z-KI557-0001
    Filename: DOD_109075846
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Hometown: SIOUX CITY, IA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa Air National Guard Airman training at Savannah CRTC found benefits and career in the Air Guard, by A1C Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Medical Group
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    Manuel Zertuche
    Savannah GA CRTC

