The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence gets a new commander

Short highlight video of the MEDCoE Change of Command ceremony



In front of over 450 guests, including dozens of general officers and community leaders, Maj. Gen. Mike Talley assumed command of the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) from Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster during a ceremony June 23, 2022, at the MacArthur Parade Field, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.



The event was hosted by Lt. Gen. Theodore Martin, commanding general U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, and included nearly 1,000 Soldiers and staff officers in formation on the field executing drill and ceremony.