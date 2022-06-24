USS Gravely Returns Home to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (June 24, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts, June 23. Gravely was deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)
|06.24.2022
|06.24.2022 16:02
|B-Roll
|848257
|220624-N-GN619-1001
|DOD_109075634
|00:02:13
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|1
|1
