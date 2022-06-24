Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gravely Returns Home to Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Kris Lindstrom 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. (June 24, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts, June 23. Gravely was deployed as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 16:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848257
    VIRIN: 220624-N-GN619-1001
    Filename: DOD_109075634
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

