134th Airmen conduct water survival training

Members from the 134th Security Forces and Aircrew Flight Equipment conduct joint water survival training with fellow Army National Guardsmen and local law enforcement.
05.01.2022
06.24.2022
|Package
|848252
|220605-F-RY227-872
|DOD_109075571
|00:01:43
|Location:
KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|0
|0
