Delta 18 Activation and National Space Intelligence Center Establishment

Space Operations Command's newest Delta, Space Delta 18, was activated and
the National Space Intelligence Center (NSIC) was established during a
ceremony at the Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio, June 24, 2022. Space Delta 18
is named in honor of the U.S. Space Force's role as the 18th member of the
intelligence community. Delta 18 will deliver critical intelligence on
threat systems, foreign intentions, and activities in the space domain to
support national leaders, allies, partners and joint war fighters. (U.S.
Space Force photo by SSgt Jose Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 16:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848245
|VIRIN:
|220624-F-FE269-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109075418
|Length:
|01:15:28
|Location:
|DAYTON, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
