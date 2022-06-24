Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delta 18 Activation and National Space Intelligence Center Establishment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jose Rodriguez 

    Space Operations Command

    Space Operations Command's newest Delta, Space Delta 18, was activated and
    the National Space Intelligence Center (NSIC) was established during a
    ceremony at the Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio, June 24, 2022. Space Delta 18
    is named in honor of the U.S. Space Force's role as the 18th member of the
    intelligence community. Delta 18 will deliver critical intelligence on
    threat systems, foreign intentions, and activities in the space domain to
    support national leaders, allies, partners and joint war fighters. (U.S.
    Space Force photo by SSgt Jose Rodriguez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 16:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848245
    VIRIN: 220624-F-FE269-0001
    Filename: DOD_109075418
    Length: 01:15:28
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta 18 Activation and National Space Intelligence Center Establishment, by SSgt Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    Space Force
    DELTA18
    NSIC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT