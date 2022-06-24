Delta 18 Activation and National Space Intelligence Center Establishment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Space Operations Command's newest Delta, Space Delta 18, was activated and

the National Space Intelligence Center (NSIC) was established during a

ceremony at the Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio, June 24, 2022. Space Delta 18

is named in honor of the U.S. Space Force's role as the 18th member of the

intelligence community. Delta 18 will deliver critical intelligence on

threat systems, foreign intentions, and activities in the space domain to

support national leaders, allies, partners and joint war fighters. (U.S.

Space Force photo by SSgt Jose Rodriguez)