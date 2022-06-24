Col. Robert Haas relinquishes command of the 80th FTW to Col. Brad Orgeron on June 24th, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 13:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|848240
|VIRIN:
|220624-F-RR907-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109075272
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 80th Flying Training Wing Change of Command 2022, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Change of Command Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT