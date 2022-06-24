Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iowa Air Guard clinicians train together at CRTC in Savannah GA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    B-roll video shows a group of 185th clinicians are training together in one place at the same time this June. Because of real world domestic events combined with worldwide deployments and financial constraints Iowa Air National Guard clinicians haven’t trained together as a group for more than three years.

    The training event at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah, Ga. this week marks the first time since 2019 that the group has gotten together to knock out a good portion of their annual training requirements.

    Over the past few years 185th clinicians have volunteered for various duties like helping at state COVID-19 testing centers. Others have deployed as part of the Reserve Component Period or RCP deployments to the Middle-East. 185th members also helped with “Operation Allies Welcome” this past winter where they were helping resettlement efforts after the U.S. pullout of Afghanistan earlier this year.

    A large number of 185th medical personnel were together when they took part in the Innovative Readiness Training in Puerto Rico. As part of the 2019 IRT exercise, unit members provided no-cost medical care in the U.S. territory. Since the IRT mission, everything has been in flux.

    185th Air Refueling Wing Medical Administrative Officer, 1st Lieutenant Amber Franco says training at the CRTC this week is allowing the group to focus on training requirements without the day-to-day distractions faced at home.

    The group has been having classroom training combined with hands on training culminating with a mass casualty exercise. Franco said events like this week’s training are an important time for unit members be together that goes beyond just training time.

    With many of their annual training boxes checked the group can begin to focus on mission requirements at home and be better prepared for local and national emergency responses.

    Lower Thirds: 1st Lieutenant Amber Franco 185th Air Refueling Wing

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 13:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848239
    VIRIN: 220624-Z-KZ880-001
    Filename: DOD_109075259
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Hometown: SIOUX CITY, IA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa Air Guard clinicians train together at CRTC in Savannah GA, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Iowa
    CRTC
    Medical Technicians
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Combat Readiness Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT