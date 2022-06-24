Iowa Air Guard clinicians train together at CRTC in Savana GA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/848239" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll video shows a group of 185th clinicians are training together in one place at the same time this June. Because of real world domestic events combined with worldwide deployments and financial constraints Iowa Air National Guard clinicians haven’t trained together as a group for more than three years.



The training event at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Savannah, Ga. this week marks the first time since 2019 that the group has gotten together to knock out a good portion of their annual training requirements.



Over the past few years 185th clinicians have volunteered for various duties like helping at state COVID-19 testing centers. Others have deployed as part of the Reserve Component Period or RCP deployments to the Middle-East. 185th members also helped with “Operation Allies Welcome” this past winter where they were helping resettlement efforts after the U.S. pullout of Afghanistan earlier this year.



A large number of 185th medical personnel were together when they took part in the Innovative Readiness Training in Puerto Rico. As part of the 2019 IRT exercise, unit members provided no-cost medical care in the U.S. territory. Since the IRT mission, everything has been in flux.



185th Air Refueling Wing Medical Administrative Officer, 1st Lieutenant Amber Franco says training at the CRTC this week is allowing the group to focus on training requirements without the day-to-day distractions faced at home.



The group has been having classroom training combined with hands on training culminating with a mass casualty exercise. Franco said events like this week’s training are an important time for unit members be together that goes beyond just training time.



With many of their annual training boxes checked the group can begin to focus on mission requirements at home and be better prepared for local and national emergency responses.



Lower Thirds 1st Lieutenant Amber Franco 185th Air Refueling Wing