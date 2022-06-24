Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keeping the Powder Dry

    FT. BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    Researchers are developing new immediate skin decontamination prototype devices for the Joint Force with the goal of having fewer logistical and operational limitations and a lower cost than the Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion (RSDL) Kit that is part of regularly issued decontamination equipment. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency's (DTRA) Chemical and Biological Technologies Department in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for the Chemical and Biological Defense Program is working with the U.S. Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC), the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom, and industry partners to develop and test improved, low-cost, skin decontamination prototype devices.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022
    FT. BELVOIR, VA, US

    CBRNE
    chemical
    biological
    CBRN
    DTRA
    skin decontamination
    skin protection

