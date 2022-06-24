Keeping the Powder Dry

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Researchers are developing new immediate skin decontamination prototype devices for the Joint Force with the goal of having fewer logistical and operational limitations and a lower cost than the Reactive Skin Decontamination Lotion (RSDL) Kit that is part of regularly issued decontamination equipment. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency's (DTRA) Chemical and Biological Technologies Department in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for the Chemical and Biological Defense Program is working with the U.S. Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC), the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom, and industry partners to develop and test improved, low-cost, skin decontamination prototype devices.