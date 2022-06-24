PSA - Be a Warrior Against Counterfeit Merchandise

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Video by ICE 

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement           

    During the 2022 NBA Finals, HSI San Francisco, USPIS San Francisco and DFO San Francisco reminded sports fans to be a Warrior against counterfeit merchandise. Protect yourself, small business and forced labor victims from criminals who would exploit your fan enthusiasm!

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 13:55
    Category: PSA
    TAGS

    NBA
    ICE
    counterfeit
    merchandise
    HSI
    USPIS

