Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Why I Serve - MG Chris Mohan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Video by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    MG Mohan only planned to serve 3 years, but 33 years later he continues to serve to inspire and encourage young soldiers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 11:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 848218
    VIRIN: 220624-A-IK992-165
    Filename: DOD_109074692
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve - MG Chris Mohan, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rock island arsenal
    Army sustainment command
    Why I serve
    my army story
    MG Chris Mohan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT