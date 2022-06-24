Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Mildenhall Pride Month 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    06.24.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    LGBTQ+ Community members from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, have been hosting panels for LGBTQ+ members, leaders, and any interested Airmen to create a welcoming environment of understanding and learning for RAF Mildenhall Airmen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 11:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848214
    VIRIN: 220624-F-FY723-1001
    Filename: DOD_109074648
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall Pride Month 2022, by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Leadership
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    LGBTQ+

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT