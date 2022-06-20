Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Service Members Prepare Materials for School Construction in Taliouine, Morocco during African Lion 2022

    TALIOUINE, MOROCCO

    06.20.2022

    Video by Pfc. Donald Franklin 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Marines, assigned to the 8th Engineer Support Battalion, and U.S. Navy sailors, assigned to the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 113, prepare wood and rebar for the an Engineer Civil Assistance Project building a school building in Taliouine, Morocco, during the African Lion 22 exercise, June 20, 2022. African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Donald Franklin, 55th Signal Company)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 11:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848206
    VIRIN: 220620-A-CB936-1001
    Filename: DOD_109074371
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: TALIOUINE, MA

    This work, U.S. Service Members Prepare Materials for School Construction in Taliouine, Morocco during African Lion 2022, by PFC Donald Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    55th ComCam
    AFRICOM
    U.S. Africa Command
    Morocco
    AfricanLion
    Taliouine

