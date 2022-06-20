U.S. Marines, assigned to the 8th Engineer Support Battalion, and U.S. Navy sailors, assigned to the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 113, prepare wood and rebar for the an Engineer Civil Assistance Project building a school building in Taliouine, Morocco, during the African Lion 22 exercise, June 20, 2022. African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Donald Franklin, 55th Signal Company)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 11:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|848206
|VIRIN:
|220620-A-CB936-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109074371
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|TALIOUINE, MA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Service Members Prepare Materials for School Construction in Taliouine, Morocco during African Lion 2022, by PFC Donald Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT