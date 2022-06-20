U.S. Service Members Prepare Materials for School Construction in Taliouine, Morocco during African Lion 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines, assigned to the 8th Engineer Support Battalion, and U.S. Navy sailors, assigned to the Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 113, prepare wood and rebar for the an Engineer Civil Assistance Project building a school building in Taliouine, Morocco, during the African Lion 22 exercise, June 20, 2022. African Lion 2022 is U.S. Africa Command’s largest, premier, joint, annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Donald Franklin, 55th Signal Company)