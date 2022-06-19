Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friendship Airborne Operation - African Lion

    AGIDIR, MOROCCO

    06.19.2022

    Video by Spc. Mackenzie Willden 

    19th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah Army National Guard, hand off their static lines and exit the plane as part of a friendship airborne operation in Grier Labouihi, Morocco,during African Lion 22, June 19, 2022. African Lion 22 is U.S. Africa Command's largest, premier, joint, combined annual exercise hosted by Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, and Tunisia, June 6 - 30. More than 7,500 participants from 28 nations and NATO train together with a focus on enhancing readiness for U.S. and partner-nation forces. AL22 is a joint all-domain, multi-component, and multinational exercise, employing a full array of mission capabilities with the goal to strengthen interoperability among participants and set the theater for strategic access. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Mackenzie Willden)

    Location: AGIDIR, MA

    U.S. Africa Command
    19th Special Forces Group
    Utah Army National Guard
    U.S. Army
    AfricanLion

