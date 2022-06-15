Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COFFEE WITH | LISA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.15.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    LTC Lisa Jaster, shares tips on how she faces adversity, specifically while going through the U.S. Army Ranger School. Remember to look up!


    Video by Tim Yao

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 07:59
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 848194
    VIRIN: 220615-A-KJ871-100
    Filename: DOD_109074133
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COFFEE WITH | LISA, by 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    adversity
    ranger school
    ranger
    army reserve
    lisa jaster
    coffee with

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT