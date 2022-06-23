Garrison Wiesbaden Quarterly Housing Town Hall - June 23, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tune in to the Garrison’s Quarterly Housing Town Hall — where the Garrison Commander, Col. Mario Washington, Deputy Garrison Commander, Mr. Mitchell Jones, and Don Meyer with Housing, all discuss a variety of topics and questions the community submitted.



Topics covered:

- Upcoming Garrison Customer Service Satisfaction Survey

- German-American Friendship Fest: June 30-July 4

- Retiree access to military postal service

- Shuttle service adjustments

- Abandoned vehicles

- Bike registration program

…and a variety of housing topics and more



Please excuse the audio quality adjustments in the video, as there were unexpected technical issues during the recording.



Questions? Utilize our ICE feedback portal on our Garrison website or email us at usarmy.wiesbaden.id-europe.list.public-affairs-office@army.mil