Tune in to the Garrison’s Quarterly Housing Town Hall — where the Garrison Commander, Col. Mario Washington, Deputy Garrison Commander, Mr. Mitchell Jones, and Don Meyer with Housing, all discuss a variety of topics and questions the community submitted.
Topics covered:
- Upcoming Garrison Customer Service Satisfaction Survey
- German-American Friendship Fest: June 30-July 4
- Retiree access to military postal service
- Shuttle service adjustments
- Abandoned vehicles
- Bike registration program
…and a variety of housing topics and more
Please excuse the audio quality adjustments in the video, as there were unexpected technical issues during the recording.
Questions? Utilize our ICE feedback portal on our Garrison website or email us at usarmy.wiesbaden.id-europe.list.public-affairs-office@army.mil
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 08:12
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|848186
|VIRIN:
|220623-A-QN293-0001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109073979
|Length:
|00:30:14
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison Wiesbaden Quarterly Housing Town Hall - June 23, 2022, by Brady Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT