    Garrison Wiesbaden Quarterly Housing Town Hall - June 23, 2022

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    06.23.2022

    Video by Brady Gross 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Tune in to the Garrison’s Quarterly Housing Town Hall — where the Garrison Commander, Col. Mario Washington, Deputy Garrison Commander, Mr. Mitchell Jones, and Don Meyer with Housing, all discuss a variety of topics and questions the community submitted.

    Topics covered:
    - Upcoming Garrison Customer Service Satisfaction Survey
    - German-American Friendship Fest: June 30-July 4
    - Retiree access to military postal service
    - Shuttle service adjustments
    - Abandoned vehicles
    - Bike registration program
    …and a variety of housing topics and more

    Please excuse the audio quality adjustments in the video, as there were unexpected technical issues during the recording.

    Questions? Utilize our ICE feedback portal on our Garrison website or email us at usarmy.wiesbaden.id-europe.list.public-affairs-office@army.mil

    Date Taken: 06.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 08:12
    Category: Briefings
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison Wiesbaden Quarterly Housing Town Hall - June 23, 2022, by Brady Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    town hall
    housing
    IMCOM
    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    Garrison Wiesbaden

