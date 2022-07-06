USAFA Cadets Visit Aviano Air Base for Operation Air Force

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two cadets from the United States Air Force Academy participating in Operation Air Force, tour and fly with the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 7, 2022. Operation Air Force is a two week program allowing rising juniors at the academy to visit various squadrons and see day-to-day procedures of the operational Air Force. This opportunity allows participating individuals to get a better feel for how the mission is executed, providing more insight before they continue pursuing an education at the academy. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman First Class Raya Feltner)