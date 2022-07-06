Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA Cadets Visit Aviano Air Base for Operation Air Force

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.07.2022

    Video by Airman Raya Feltner 

    AFN Aviano

    Two cadets from the United States Air Force Academy participating in Operation Air Force, tour and fly with the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 7, 2022. Operation Air Force is a two week program allowing rising juniors at the academy to visit various squadrons and see day-to-day procedures of the operational Air Force. This opportunity allows participating individuals to get a better feel for how the mission is executed, providing more insight before they continue pursuing an education at the academy. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman First Class Raya Feltner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.24.2022 06:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 848185
    VIRIN: 220607-F-VJ231-892
    Filename: DOD_109073928
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Cadets Visit Aviano Air Base for Operation Air Force, by Amn Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    HH-60 Rescue Hawk

    TAGS

    Cadet
    HH-60
    USAFA
    Rescue Squadron
    Operation Air Force
    OPS Air force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT