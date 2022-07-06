Two cadets from the United States Air Force Academy participating in Operation Air Force, tour and fly with the 56th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 7, 2022. Operation Air Force is a two week program allowing rising juniors at the academy to visit various squadrons and see day-to-day procedures of the operational Air Force. This opportunity allows participating individuals to get a better feel for how the mission is executed, providing more insight before they continue pursuing an education at the academy. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman First Class Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2022 06:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|848185
|VIRIN:
|220607-F-VJ231-892
|Filename:
|DOD_109073928
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USAFA Cadets Visit Aviano Air Base for Operation Air Force, by Amn Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
HH-60 Rescue Hawk
