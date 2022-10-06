Ohio Army National Guard engineers help improve road infrastructure in Wayne National Forest

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 1191st Engineer Company, 216th Engineer Battalion,16th Engineer Brigade, based in Portsmouth, Ohio, conduct heavy equipment operations during annual training at Wayne National Forest, near Ironton, Ohio, June 10, 2022. The partnership provides hands-on training for Soldiers while improving the safety and mobility within the forest, for both visitors and U.S. Forest Service employees. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tommie Berry/RELEASED)





This video is without graphics