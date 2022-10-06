Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio Army National Guard engineers help improve road infrastructure in Wayne National Forest

    OH, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2022

    Video by Sgt. Tommie Berry 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 1191st Engineer Company, 216th Engineer Battalion,16th Engineer Brigade, based in Portsmouth, Ohio, conduct heavy equipment operations during annual training at Wayne National Forest, near Ironton, Ohio, June 10, 2022. The partnership provides hands-on training for Soldiers while improving the safety and mobility within the forest, for both visitors and U.S. Forest Service employees. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Tommie Berry/RELEASED)


    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    Engineers
    road construction
    16th Engineer Brigade
    National Guard
    United States Forest Service

