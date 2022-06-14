Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bomber Task Force Returns to Andersen Air Force Base

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.14.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest 

    4th Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, return to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after participating in a joint maritime strike rehearsal to demonstrate service components’ fires and effects capabilities in the maritime environment during exercise Valiant Shield 22, June 14, 2022. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Task Force the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service to conduct long-range, precise, lethal and overwhelming multi-axis, multi domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint TaskForce and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2022
    Date Posted: 06.23.2022 20:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 848167
    VIRIN: 220614-F-WF811-5002
    Filename: DOD_109073426
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    This work, Bomber Task Force Returns to Andersen Air Force Base, by MSgt Nicholas Priest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-1B Lancer
    VS22
    b1bfet
    Bomber task force
    BTF
    ValiantShield22

