Bomber Task Force Returns to Andersen Air Force Base

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, return to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after participating in a joint maritime strike rehearsal to demonstrate service components’ fires and effects capabilities in the maritime environment during exercise Valiant Shield 22, June 14, 2022. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Task Force the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service to conduct long-range, precise, lethal and overwhelming multi-axis, multi domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint TaskForce and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)
|06.14.2022
|06.23.2022 20:53
|B-Roll
|848167
|220614-F-WF811-5002
|DOD_109073426
|00:01:03
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|0
|0
